Hart generated 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during New Orleans' 110-104 victory over Miami.

Hart's 19 points represented his highest total since mid-December and his third-best showing of the season. His playing time has fluctuated greatly, but he is a consistent rebounder for a guard and the kind of player that could occupy a fantasy roster spot over a struggling forward. Hart now has nine double-doubles this year.