Hart posted two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals in 27 minutes against the Lakers in Tuesday's 128-111 victory.

Taking a page out of Draymond Green's book, Hart scored just two points but was fantastic in every other area of the game. Hart's bizarre line was the first instance in NBA history of a player scoring two or fewer points while adding 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals. He also didn't commit a turnover.