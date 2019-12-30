Pelicans' Josh Hart: Can't find shooting touch
Hart recorded zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 127-112 win over the Rockets.
Hart's peripheral numbers were respectable in the win, but the horrid shooting night from three-point range and the free-throw line undermined most of that impact. The third-year wing is averaging just 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 triples in 25.2 minutes per game over his last five contests, making it difficult to justify holding him in most 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...