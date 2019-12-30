Hart recorded zero points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 127-112 win over the Rockets.

Hart's peripheral numbers were respectable in the win, but the horrid shooting night from three-point range and the free-throw line undermined most of that impact. The third-year wing is averaging just 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 triples in 25.2 minutes per game over his last five contests, making it difficult to justify holding him in most 12-team leagues.