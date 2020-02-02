Hart had 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Rockets.

Hart has logged consecutive double-doubles and now sits at seven through 43 appearances this season. He's already on the verge of matching his career high in that category (eight), which he managed in his rookie campaign. Sporting career bests in scoring, rebounding, threes, steals and minutes, Hart has proven himself to be a solid option in deep leagues.