Pelicans' Josh Hart: Collects 16 points, 10 boards
Hart had 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Rockets.
Hart has logged consecutive double-doubles and now sits at seven through 43 appearances this season. He's already on the verge of matching his career high in that category (eight), which he managed in his rookie campaign. Sporting career bests in scoring, rebounding, threes, steals and minutes, Hart has proven himself to be a solid option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.