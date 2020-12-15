Hart totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-92 victory over Miami.

Hart moved into the starting lineup with Eric Bledsoe (undisclosed) in street clothes. As is typically the case, Hart put up meaningful production on both ends of the floor. He is certainly not going to be this good on most nights but he is somewhat of a 'glue-guy' for the Pelicans and his versatility should afford him meaningful minutes, even once he shifts back to the bench.