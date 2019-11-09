Pelicans' Josh Hart: Coming off bench Friday
Hart will come off the bench Friday against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hart drew his third start of the season Monday, but coach Alvin Gentry will bring him off the bench against Toronto. In four games coming off the pine, Hart is averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.8 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Quality showing in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Enters starting five•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Matches career high in rebounding•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Plays 27 minutes off the bench•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Starting again Monday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 23 points in first start of season•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.