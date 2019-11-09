Play

Hart will come off the bench Friday against the Raptors, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hart drew his third start of the season Monday, but coach Alvin Gentry will bring him off the bench against Toronto. In four games coming off the pine, Hart is averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.8 minutes.

