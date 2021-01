Hart logged 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Friday's 131-126 win over the Bucks.

Hart was held in check over the past several games, but he was efficient against Milwaukee on Friday and led the team's bench players with 15 points. He saw a slight downtick in rebounds in the win, but he put up his highest scoring total since Jan. 8.