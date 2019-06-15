Pelicans' Josh Hart: Dealt to Pelicans
Hart (knee) was part of a package sent to the Pelicans on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hart, who's recovering from season-ending knee surgery, was sent alongside Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, the 2019 4th overall pick and two future Lakers picks in exchange for all-star center Anthony Davis. The Villanova product has been a steady contributor over his first two seasons in the NBA, managing to produce 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 threes in 25.6 minutes per game a year ago. Depending on who the Pelicans add in the upcoming draft, there's a good chance that Hart could be the starting Pelicans small forward in 2019-20.
