Hart supplied 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Hart came off the bench but saw the third-most minutes on the team. Hart can defend across multiple positions, rebound, hit outside shots, and attack the basket. As such, he's likely to continue earning decent minutes going forward, even as a reserve.