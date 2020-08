Hart went for 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic.

Hart made the most of his two starting opportunities in the final two games of the regular season, as he racked up 26 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in those two contests. He ends the 2019-20 regular season with averages of 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per game across 65 appearances.