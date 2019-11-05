Pelicans' Josh Hart: Enters starting five
Hart is starting Monday's game against Brooklyn, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Hart gets the starting nod along with Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram and Jahlil Okafor Monday night. He's averaging 17.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two starts this season.
