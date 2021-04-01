Hart is starting Thursday's game against Orlando.

Hart will enter the starting five after just having logged a double-double in Monday's win over the Celtics. He's only had double-digit points in three of New Orleans' last five games, but the minutes uptick that comes with starting should increase Hart's fantasy floor substantially. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram (toe), as well as Zion Williamson (thumb) and Lonzo Ball (hip).