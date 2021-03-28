Hart had two points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Mavs.

Hart has had some ugly shooting lines of late, but he remains an excellent source of out-of-position rebounds, while typically adding some assists and steals. Since the break, Hart is averaging 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal, though he's shooting just 40.0 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep.