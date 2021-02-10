Hart recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 130-101 win over the Pelicans.

Tuesday marked one of Hart's best performances as a pro, as he racked up a career-high 17 boards in addition to his other quality box score stats. Hart's scoring has been inconsistent throughout his career, but he's been an above-average rebounder for a guard. For his career, the 6-foot-5 Villanova product is averaging 7.2 rebounds per 36 minutes.