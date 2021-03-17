Hart is averaging 10.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 assists in 26.0 minutes per game over the Pelicans' four contests since the All-Star break.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the NBA's better rebounding guards in his fourth season, and he's done well of late to supplement his production in that area. While not a prolific scorer or three-point shooter, Hart at least tends to get his points efficiently. He's knocked down exactly half of his shots from the field since the All-Star break, raising his season-long rate to 45.3 percent.