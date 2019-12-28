Hart posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Christmas Day's 112-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Hart has elevated his three-point shooting this year, and he's on pace for a career-high 2.3 made triples per game at a solid 36.9 percent. He's also lining up to set career marks in points (11.3), rebounds (6.0) and free-throw percentage (81.4). The third-year guard will look to continue his improving play during Saturday's matchup against the Pacers.