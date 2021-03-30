Hart played 32 minutes off the bench and totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and a block Monday in the victory over the Celtics.

Make that three double-digit rebounding performances in his last four outings for Hart. While he's been a solid rebounder all season, Hart's shooting has been a different story. Though he made five of his eight shots Monday, his previous four games saw him go a combined 8-for-31 (25.8 percent) from the field. For the season, Hart is shooting just 44.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep.