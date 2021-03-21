Hart scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 113-108 win over the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old fell just short of his sixth double-double of the season. Hart continues to provide impressive production on the glass for a wing player, and he's averaging 11.0 points, 7.6 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.2 threes through nine games in March.