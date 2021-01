Hart had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Thursday's 129-118 loss to the Jazz.

After beginning the Pelicans' previous road trip by starting in back-to-back games at Los Angeles, Hart was relegated to the bench so Eric Bledsoe could rejoin their starting lineup. The upside is that Hart has still provided serviceable value, averaging 6.7 points and 6.0 rebounds across 25.0 minutes since then.