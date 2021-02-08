Hart is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston due to back spasms, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hart's role has held steady this season, as he's averaging 27.4 minutes per game off the bench, which he's translated to 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 three-pointers per game. It's possible the back issue could end up costing him a few games, but he'll receive treatment over the next 24 hours in hopes of being active Tuesday night. Hart is coming off of a tough shooting night (0-5 FG, 0-5 3PT) in Saturday's win over Memphis, though he did pull down eight rebounds in 28 minutes.