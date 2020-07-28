Hart (face) collected seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Hart rejoined the rotation after missing Saturday's scrimmage against the Nuggets following a minor dental procedure. Hart has proven himself to be an excellent utility player for the Pelicans, filling in at various positions and accepting his wide range of roles. He can be somewhat inconsistent, which is partly a product of the team's depth when at full strength. Nevertheless, Hart does enough to earn a sizable chunk of minutes more often than not.