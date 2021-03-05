Hart produced 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 loss to the Pelicans.

With Zion Willamson sidelined, Hart jumped into the starting five to log his third start of the season. He topped the team with 41 minutes on the floor, but he struggled to get things going as a scorer. Hart was able to contribute efficiently off the glass with eight rebounds, but his shot was ice-cold, especially from beyond the arc.