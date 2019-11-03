Hart had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder.

Hart matched his career high in rebounding while turning in his second double-double across six games. Having amassed 12 double-doubles in 130 contests with the Lakers prior to 2019-20, Hart had already proven his ability to gobble up boards, and he's making the most of his increase in minutes with the Pelicans.