Pelicans' Josh Hart: Matches career high in rebounding
Hart had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder.
Hart matched his career high in rebounding while turning in his second double-double across six games. Having amassed 12 double-doubles in 130 contests with the Lakers prior to 2019-20, Hart had already proven his ability to gobble up boards, and he's making the most of his increase in minutes with the Pelicans.
