Hart finished Sunday's win over the Clippers with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.

The wing continues to play a consistent, 20-plus-minutes-per-night role, and while he doesn't have a ton of upside, he's a justifiable, low-end starter in most fantasy formats when the Pelicans are on a four-game week. Over his last 15 games, Hart is averaging 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes.