Hart (thumb) expects to play Friday versus Atlanta, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Hart had his right thumb wrapped when he met with media after Thursday's game against Orlando, but he downplayed the severity of his injury. The Pelicans haven't yet offered an official update regarding Hart's health, but it sounds like he's on the right track for Friday's game.
