Pelicans' Josh Hart: On track to play Wednesday
Hart (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Lakers, though a final decision won't be made until closer to tipoff, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Hart hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 11 due to a left knee strain, though it appears he's close to a return. If all goes well in shootaround and warmups, there's a good chance he'll be out there Wednesday night.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...