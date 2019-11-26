Play

Hart (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Lakers, though a final decision won't be made until closer to tipoff, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Hart hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 11 due to a left knee strain, though it appears he's close to a return. If all goes well in shootaround and warmups, there's a good chance he'll be out there Wednesday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories