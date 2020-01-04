Hart tallied just five points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Lakers.

Hart's recent struggles continued Friday as he managed just five points. He has the ability to be a 12-team asset when he is engaged and receiving sufficient minutes. Unfortunately, as the Pelicans get back to full health, Hart is moving down the pecking order. If you are holding him in 12-team leagues, it is probably time to move on.