Hart (thumb) underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb and will be re-examined in three weeks.

This is a significant blow for the Pelicans, as Hart was providing sixth-man minutes on a team without great depth. He was seeing 28.7 minutes per game, and for at least three weeks, coach Stan Van Gundy will have to find players to fill that void. The result could be more minutes for Wes Iwundu, Kira Lewis and James Johnson.