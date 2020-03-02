Pelicans' Josh Hart: Plays 22 minutes in loss to Lakers
Hart contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.
Interestingly, after J.J. Redick (hamstring) went down in their last outing, Hart somehow saw even fewer minutes than normal, with E'Twaun Moore receiving the bulk of Redick's vacated court time. It may be a short-lived replacement decision, but Hart only saw 22 minutes in this one, which is significantly less than the 27.7 minutes per game he's averaging on the season. Nevertheless, Hart has seen his fantasy value surge with the Pelicans, climbing into standard-league relevance with career-highs virtually across the board.
