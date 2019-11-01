Hart scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), grabbed five boards and dished one assist in a 122-107 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

With Jrue Holiday healthy, Hart was relegated back to the bench and did not impress upon returning to his original role, seeing limited opportunities as point guard Frank Jackson dominated from the bench. Despite the lackluster performance, the 24-year-old's 13.8 points in 29.2 minutes per game suggest he can contribute good value off the bench and may even start again if either Holiday or Lonzo Ball get injured.