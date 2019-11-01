Pelicans' Josh Hart: Plays 27 minutes off the bench
Hart scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), grabbed five boards and dished one assist in a 122-107 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.
With Jrue Holiday healthy, Hart was relegated back to the bench and did not impress upon returning to his original role, seeing limited opportunities as point guard Frank Jackson dominated from the bench. Despite the lackluster performance, the 24-year-old's 13.8 points in 29.2 minutes per game suggest he can contribute good value off the bench and may even start again if either Holiday or Lonzo Ball get injured.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Starting again Monday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 23 points in first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: To start Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Posts 16-point performance•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 17 points in 25 minutes•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.