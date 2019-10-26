Hart scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two steals during the Pelicans' 116-123 loss against the Mavericks on Friday.

Hart has come off the bench in New Orleans' first two games but has produced at a high level, posting at least 15 points and/or nine boards in each contest. The former Lakers guard has also scored at an efficient rate so far -- 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three -- while logging heavy minutes, meaning he should see enough time on the floor to be a relevant fantasy contributor regardless if he starts or not and considering his scoring totals should eventually reduce on a long-term picture.