Hart had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 126-116 win at Memphis.

Hart returned to the bench after starting seven straight games and scored in double digits for the fifth time in his last nine contests. He can fill the stat sheet on any given night due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court even if he doesn't score much, but he needs to play a steady amount of minutes to have upside outside of deeper formats.