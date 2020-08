Hart registered 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and seven rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Hart had scored in double digits just three times in his last 10 games dating back to Feb. 23, but he delivered a strong performance here. Hart has scored in double digits in two of three of New Orleans' games since the restart, and he continues to produce offensively while coming off the bench on a regular basis.