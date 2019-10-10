Hart (knee) turned in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during the Pelicans' 127-125 preseason win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Hart was able to shake off the knee soreness that had plagued him following the preseason opener and put together a solid showing off the bench. The third-year guard is expected to play a key role in the backcourt rotation after coming over as one of the lesser-ballyhooed pieces of the blockbuster trade with the Lakers. The 24-year-old Hart will particularly look to prop his efficiency back up after seeing his shooting percentage drop to 40.7 percent last season.