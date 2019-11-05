Pelicans' Josh Hart: Quality showing in Monday's loss
Hart compiled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 135-125 loss to the Nets.
Hart drew the start and once again made his presence felt on both ends, staying locked in defensively and making the hustle plays. He has been fairly consistent in terms of production and effort level, and Hart seems to be carving out a pretty significant role here in the early stages of 2019-20.
