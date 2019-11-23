Pelicans' Josh Hart: Questionable Saturday
Hart (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
A left knee sprain has forced Hart to miss the past five games, but there's a chance he makes his return Saturday. We may learn more following the team's morning shootaround.
