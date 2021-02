Hart is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to back spasms.

Hart has played a sizeable role off the bench for the Pelicans this season, and he's averaged 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.0 minutes. If he ends up sidelined Sunday, JJ Redick and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) could see extra run.