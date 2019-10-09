Pelicans' Josh Hart: Questionable Wednesday
Hart is listed as questionable for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Bulls due to knee soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hart's knee is presumably reacting to Monday's preseason opener. The Pelicans are unlikely to have him suit up unless he is completely healthy given the nature of the game. The 24-year-old is looking to earn a role providing depth at guard in the Pelicans' rotation.
