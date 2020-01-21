Pelicans' Josh Hart: Questionable with ankle
Hart is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a sore left ankle, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Hart is a new addition to the injury report, but it comes after he was limited to 17 minutes in Monday's win over Memphis. The Pels will wait to see how he feels Wednesday morning before updating his status.
