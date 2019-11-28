Pelicans' Josh Hart: Ready for Wednesday
Hart (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Hart was upgraded to probable earlier Wednesday but still had to make it through pregame warmups unscathed before being cleared. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since Nov. 11, so he seems unlikely to reach the 27.7 minutes he averaged in 10 games prior to the left knee sprain.
