Pelicans' Josh Hart: Receives questionable tag
Hart (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
It was reported earlier Tuesday that Hart is expected to play Wednesday, but the questionable designation makes his availability appear less certain. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since suffering the left knee strain Nov. 11.
