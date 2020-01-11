Hart scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-111 win over the Knicks.

Making his third straight start due to Jrue Holiday's elbow injury, Hart picked up his fourth double-double of the season. The third-year guard has been a solid complementary piece for the Pelicans, but he could be one of the players whose minutes and production are most affected once the roster dominoes fall to make room for the eventual debut of Zion Williamson (knee).