Hart amassed 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-80 win over Oklahoma City.

Hart was quiet in the Pelicans' last game, but he posted his second double-double in the last three contests during Thursday's win. The 25-year-old has come off the bench in each of the first five matchups of the season, but he's averaging 29.0 minutes per game during that time.