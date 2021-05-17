Hart (thumb) said Monday that he's been cleared to resume light shooting on the court, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hart was sidelined for the final 25 games of the Pelicans' season after requiring surgery on his right thumb, but he should be in store for a relatively normal offseason once he gains full medical clearance in the next few weeks. The 26-year-old wing wrapped up his second season in New Orleans with averages of 9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.7 minutes per game over his 47 appearances.