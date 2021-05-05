Hart is no longer sporting a splint over his surgically-repaired right thumb, but he remains without a clear timeline to return to the court, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said April 24 that Hart likely wouldn't be ready to return to action until the final 10 days of the regular season, but that time has now arrived without New Orleans having provided an update on the 26-year-old. After Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, the Pelicans will have two days off before returning to action Friday in Philadelphia, so Hart would theoretically have a couple chances of test out his thumb in practice. Hart hasn't played since April 1 after being diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right thumb.