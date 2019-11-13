Pelicans' Josh Hart: Ruled out Thursday
Hart (knee/ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Hart sprained both his left knee and ankle, which will result in his first absence of the season. In his absence, Kenrich Williams could see an uptick in minutes, along with E'Twaun Moore and Nicolo Melli.
More News
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Starting in place of Ingram•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Quality showing in Monday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Enters starting five•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Matches career high in rebounding•
-
Pelicans' Josh Hart: Plays 27 minutes off the bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...