Hart provided 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

Hart had been listed as questionable due to a sore left ankle but was able to take the court. He earned the fourth-most minutes on the team and managed a decent line, but Hart may have a hard time earning such significant minutes going forward with New Orleans being closer to full strength.