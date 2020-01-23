Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 10 versus Spurs
Hart provided 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 loss to the Spurs.
Hart had been listed as questionable due to a sore left ankle but was able to take the court. He earned the fourth-most minutes on the team and managed a decent line, but Hart may have a hard time earning such significant minutes going forward with New Orleans being closer to full strength.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...