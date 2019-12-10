Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 12 in loss
Hart had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six boards, and five assists in 30 minutes of a 105-103 loss to the Pistons on Monday.
Hart continued to slump from beyond the arc in the game, as he's now made just five of 23 attempts from deep in his last three games. The slump comes as he's averaging just eight points per game in that stretch. He'll try to turn it around against the Bucks on Wednesday.
