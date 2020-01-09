Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 13 points as starter
Hart had 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over the Bulls.
Hart has started back-to-back games, and he has averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent during those two contests. He should remain as part of the starting unit while Jrue Holiday (elbow) remains sidelined, making him a decent streaming asset across most formats.
