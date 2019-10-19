Pelicans' Josh Hart: Scores 17 points in 25 minutes
Hart had 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over the Knicks.
Hart hasn't been earning a ton of minutes here in the preseason. However, the early season absence of Zion Williamson (knee) could result in Hart earning an uptick in minutes, as he has shown an ability to defend bigger players and sink outside shots.
